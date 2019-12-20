|
Robert (Bob) Dean Owen
December 26, 1933 - November 30, 2019
Resident of Santa Rosa, CA
Bob touched many lives with his welcoming and engaging way with people. He treated everyone with respect and went out of his way many times to show kindness to those who needed it most. Born in Harrisonville, Missouri, Bob was graduated from UC Berkeley and UCSF Pharmacy School in 1956. He served two years with the USAF, followed by reserve duty. Together with his classmate Ron Duer, and later his trusted business partner Lee Amari, he ran Valley Drug in Sonoma for over 35 years. Demonstrating his innovative entrepreneurial streak, Valley was one of the first independent pharmacies to transition into Oxygen and Medical Equipment Services. He retired in 1997.
Bob enjoyed pheasant hunting with his children and grandsons as well as antique restoration and collecting. He was an avid reader, history buff and developed a love of planes, holding a pilot's license for a short while. Together with Jamie, they spent many years race-walking, accompanied by a stroller or two when their grandchildren were young. Spending time at the family cabin in Echo Lake, CA was one of his most treasured pastimes. He was renowned for his annual Christmas Poems and loved to write short stories.
He was the beloved husband of Jameanne Owen, devoted father of Quentin (Teresa) Owen of Atlanta, GA; Heather (Charles) Jennings of Lodi, CA; grandparent of Alexandra (Eugene) Carlson, Will Owen, Emily Jennings, Catherine Jennings, Robert (Ellianna) Jennings; great grandfather of Piper Jennings. Preceded in death by daughter Jennifer Lane Owen, sister LeaAlta (Pete) Aulman, and mother Sedonia Biddy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Spring Lake Village Circle of Friends, c/o/payable to the COVIA Foundation at 2185 North California Dr., Ste 215, Walnut Creek, CA 94596.
Family and friends may contact Lafferty and Smith Colonial Chapel, 4321 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, California 95469, (707) 539-2921 for more information on the private memorial service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019