Robert "Bob" Dudley
Robert "Bob" R. Dudley, age 77, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa, CA on August 31, 2019. He was born in Dundee, Michigan in 1941, a son of Rex and June Dudley. He served his country in the Coast Guard for 21 years as a search and rescue pilot, as well as a middle school math teacher for 15 years after his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Dudley; three children, Deborah (James) Stafford, Dania (Scott Hawken) Dudley, and David (Vicky) Dudley; grandchildren, Samantha, Nathan, Audrey, Lonni, and Alexander; and by a brother, Tex (Jeannette) Dudley.
In 1960 Bob entered the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT where he was co-captain of the only undefeated football team in Academy history under the coaching of Otto Graham. While at the Academy he met his future wife, Cheryl, who was in nursing school at the time. They married, raised three children and spent the next 21 years moving around the country before settling in northern California in 1981.
Upon retiring from the Coast Guard, Bob decided to follow his dream of eventually becoming a teacher. He became a much-loved middle school math teacher, as well as math department head and a union negotiator for the Santa Rosa City School District.
In his free time, you could find Bob boating on his beloved boat "DO RITE" in the Delta. He and Cheryl were very active in the SRBCNC – Sea Ray Boat Club of Northern CA for 24 years. He held many positions on the Board of Directors.
To pass the "time," Bob opened Bob's Clock Shop out of his home. When he wasn't working on clocks, he spent time watching college football – go BLUE, as well as Warrior's basketball, and Redwings Hockey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St Francis Rd, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019