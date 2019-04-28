|
Robert 'Bob' Earnest
Robert 'Bob' Earnest entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on March 29, 2019. He was 88. Bob was born in Longview, WA and moved to Medford, OR with his family when he was 12. He graduated from Medford Sr High and attended So Oregon College where he met the love of his life, Ellie. Enlisting in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he was stationed in Yokohama, Japan and began work with the new technology of computers. After his discharge, he and Ellie moved to Southern California, began their family, and Bob received his BA from UCLA. After a few years in the LA area, they moved north to the Bay Area and finally relocated to their forever city of Santa Rosa in 1972. He had a lifelong career in computer science and in 1988 he became one of the early experts in cellular and wireless communications forming his own cellular billing company. Bob and Ellie were married 66 years until her passing in September 2018. They were members of the Santa Rosa Alliance Church. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Ellie, and his youngest son, Randal. He is survived by his daughter Connie (Joel) Dorsett, Santa Rosa, son Mark (Carol) Earnest, Conroe, TX, grandsons Spencer (Chrissy) Dorsett of Santa Rosa, Scott Dorsett, Santa Rosa, Justin (Ann) Earnest, Houston, TX and Seth (Alicia) Earnest, Conroe, TX, and two great-grandsons, Lucas and Dylan Dorsett, Santa Rosa, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family who he always put first and foremost in his life.
Per his wishes, no service will be held. Correspondence may be sent to his daughter at 1409 Forestview Dr, Santa Rosa, 95401 or email: [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019