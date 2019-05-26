|
|
Robert Elmo "Bobbie" Corda
Born on Thanksgiving day, November 26, 1943, passed on April 11, 2019. Survived by his wife Susan Corda, daughter Sierra Wascher, grandson Caden Washer, and brother Roch Koch. Preceded in death by his mother Ramona Corda.
Robert was in the Marine Corps Reserves in the late 1960s. He worked as a sheetrock taper for many years, and most recently at Sears. One of his favorite things to do was going hunting and fishing in Nevada with family and friends. He will be missed greatly by his dog Izzy.
At his request, no services and private internment. Donations may be made to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019