Robert Ernest Olsten
1922 - 2020
On October 23, 2020 Robert Ernest Olsten 98, was called to his Heavenly home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, to be with his wife of 43 years Elaine Hazel (Corcoran) Olsten who preceded him in death in 1993.
Robert was born on October 14, 1922 in Long Beach, CA the third child of Ernest Gilmore Olsten and Elsie Muriel (Shipman). He grew up in Long Beach and Compton, CA graduating from Compton High School and Compton Junior College where he learned about radios. His enjoyment of radios helped lead him to work at an aircraft plant supporting the war effort, before enlisting in the Army in 1943. After basic training he was assigned to the 114th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion as a radar operator. The battalion was assigned to the European theatre and left in December 1943. They arrived in Scotland on Christmas Day and were based in a town west of London named Hendley-on-Thames. The battalion went ashore at Omaha Beach on D+3 and were fortunate enough to not see direct combat action during the next year however they were present for the Battle of the Bulge, Battle of Remagen aka Battle of the Rhine and eventually became an MP battalion assigned to guard POW's. Robert returned home to the US in time for New Year's Day 1946. After finishing his AA at Compton Junior College, Robert went to San Francisco to visit an army friend. While in San Francisco he applied for and was later hired by Pacific Telephone aka PacBell (then a subsidiary of AT&T) where he worked for the next 37 years.
In 1950 he was introduced to his future wife Elaine by a work colleague and they married on February 25, 1951. They settled in Vallemar, a suburb in Pacifica where he also served as a volunteer Fire Chief. After the birth of their third child he and his wife decided to relocate with PacBell to Santa Rosa in 1960. They purchased a home near (what was then) the eastern border of the city and remained in the house for the remainder of his life. Robert retired in 1984 from PacBell after the breakup of AT&T and turned his attention to caring for his wife and volunteering. He got his amateur radio license and became active in ham radio and was active with ARES along with other local groups. His car and radio were featured on ABC News during the 1986 Valentine's Day floods as part of a piece on volunteers.
After his wife passed in 1993, Robert became more actively involved with the First United Methodist Church. Through the church, he worked tirelessly with Friends in Service Here, aka F.I.S.H. of Santa Rosa, providing food to those in need by picking up supplies at local grocery stores. Robert also became a member of a group called Volunteers in Prevention through CalFire that would conduct inspections of homes and provide suggestions on how to improve fire protection. They also did patrols during red flag warnings to report any potential issues. Robert continued his volunteer activities well into his 90's. He truly enjoyed helping others.
Robert will be greatly missed by his many family and friends. Robert is survived by his three children Christine Agostinho (Brian), Andrew Olsten and Peter Olsten (Lori), four grandchildren Shawn Salter, Suzanne Croft (Anthony), Katherine Duncan (Luke) and Jeffrey Agostinho (Sara) along with two great-grandchildren Charlotte and Nora Duncan.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at the Eggen & Lance Funeral Home located at 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401. There will also be a military honors service following the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park located at 1900 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. Due to current regulations social distancing and masks will be enforced and the services will be streamed live on Facebook via the following link. https://www.facebook.com/ELChapelStreaming/live/
If you wish to make a charitable donation in Robert's name, the family will ask if you would please consider either of the two below as they represent causes Robert felt passionate about:fish-of-santa-rosa.org (local food pantry) or tunnel2towers.org (firefighter, law enforcement and military remembrance organization)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
NOV
14
Service
01:30 PM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 6, 2020
Bob was a long-time member of the Sonoma County Radio Operators.

It was always good to see him at the first-Wednesday evening meetings.

Bob always wore his club badge and a button saying, "California has its Faults" -- earthquakes, get it? And, he was proud of his Cal Fire VIP work with amateur radio.

He always sat up front and came with a smile and great attitude.

For probably the last decade, he was the only member to receive a hard copy of Short Skip, the club's monthly newsletter. The rest of the 250 members had converted to email versions.

Bob was licensed at the "General" level which is the mid-level of the current amateur licensing program: Technician / General / Extra Class.
He was known as WD6PE. He last renewed his license in June of 2014.

In the amateur radio community, a lost ham is called a "silent key" -- as in the "key" used to send Morse code transmissions.

So sorry to see Bob become a silent key.

Michael P Von der Porten
Friend
