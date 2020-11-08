Bob was a long-time member of the Sonoma County Radio Operators.



It was always good to see him at the first-Wednesday evening meetings.



Bob always wore his club badge and a button saying, "California has its Faults" -- earthquakes, get it? And, he was proud of his Cal Fire VIP work with amateur radio.



He always sat up front and came with a smile and great attitude.



For probably the last decade, he was the only member to receive a hard copy of Short Skip, the club's monthly newsletter. The rest of the 250 members had converted to email versions.



Bob was licensed at the "General" level which is the mid-level of the current amateur licensing program: Technician / General / Extra Class.

He was known as WD6PE. He last renewed his license in June of 2014.



In the amateur radio community, a lost ham is called a "silent key" -- as in the "key" used to send Morse code transmissions.



So sorry to see Bob become a silent key.





Michael P Von der Porten

Friend