Robert Galen Jackson, age 69, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on October 30, 2018, at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He was born in Long Beach, California, on July 1, 1949. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marjorie, and his son Brent. Bob was a member of the Sonoma County wine industry since 1985, and the local classical music community since 2010. No services are planned. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.FredYoungFuneralHome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019
