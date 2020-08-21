1/1
Robert Gong Lowe
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Gong Lowe
July 21, 1934 - August 15, 2020
Born in Far Yuen Ting Sing, Guangdong, China, he passed away in Santa Rosa on August 15, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carrie in 2002. Beloved father of Carol Lowe-Drake and her husband John of Santa Rosa, Connie Petersen and her husband Michael of Rohnert Park, Jodie Lau and her husband Albert of Santa Rosa and Teejay K. Lowe and his wife Jamie of Santa Rosa. Loving grandfather of Trevor, Alex and Nicholas Drake, Tanner, Jillian and Trenton Petersen, Lauren and Emily Lau, and Robert Reining Kai Lowe. Dear brother-in-law of Sau Kwan Doe, Dick Gong and his wife Vivian, Dixie Gong, Don Gong and his wife Darlene, and Dorothy Parker and her husband Richard, and their families.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa on Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. Private Interment, Santa Rosa Memorial Park. If desired, donations are preferred, in lieu of flowers, to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation, 101 Brookwood Ave, Ste 202, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 or Cardinal Newman Catholic High School, 50 Ursuline Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved