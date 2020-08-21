Robert Gong LoweJuly 21, 1934 - August 15, 2020Born in Far Yuen Ting Sing, Guangdong, China, he passed away in Santa Rosa on August 15, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carrie in 2002. Beloved father of Carol Lowe-Drake and her husband John of Santa Rosa, Connie Petersen and her husband Michael of Rohnert Park, Jodie Lau and her husband Albert of Santa Rosa and Teejay K. Lowe and his wife Jamie of Santa Rosa. Loving grandfather of Trevor, Alex and Nicholas Drake, Tanner, Jillian and Trenton Petersen, Lauren and Emily Lau, and Robert Reining Kai Lowe. Dear brother-in-law of Sau Kwan Doe, Dick Gong and his wife Vivian, Dixie Gong, Don Gong and his wife Darlene, and Dorothy Parker and her husband Richard, and their families.Friends are invited to attend a visitation at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa on Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. Private Interment, Santa Rosa Memorial Park. If desired, donations are preferred, in lieu of flowers, to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation, 101 Brookwood Ave, Ste 202, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 or Cardinal Newman Catholic High School, 50 Ursuline Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.