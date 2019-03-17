|
|
Robert H. "Bob" Jump
Robert H. Jump passed away after a long illness on March 10, 2019. He was born November 26, 1932 in San Rafael, CA. He graduated from San Rafael High and served in the US Army for two years. Following his military service, Robert became a civilian firefighter for Hamilton Air Force Base in Novato, Ca and was most proud of his promotion and designation to Chief of Fire Prevention at the base. Due to a minor heart condition in 1973, Bob was forced into an early retirement, but always remained connected to the department with a fire radio on a side table, which he listened to daily. He went on to work for Bank of America for 25 years, where he created wonderful friendships with those he encountered on his weekly courier routes to Ukiah, Point Area and Lake County.
"Bob" met and married his wife, Joanne, whom he met in San Francisco, CA. After their marriage, they decided to head north to Santa Rosa to begin their lives and raise a family. Joanne proceeded him in death in 2004. He is survived by their three children, son Daniel and two daughters Denise and Dawn. He also has two granddaughters, Nicci and Mya Jump of Colorado Springs, Co.
He will be dearly missed by his second wife, Shirley Updegraff, who was his devoted wife and companion for the last twelve years. They enjoyed splitting their time between Santa Rosa and La Quinta, CA.
Bob was a devoted Catholic and attended mass regularly. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 1244 St. Francis Road, Santa Rosa on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Private Entombment. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to California State Firefighters Association or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019