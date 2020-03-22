|
Robert "Bob" H. Schneider
May 15, 1926 - January 4, 2020
Robert Schneider passed away peacefully at home the morning of January 4, 2020, at the age of 93. Bob was born in San Francisco on May 15th, 1926. He was predeceased by his adored wife of 64 years, Orpha Schneider, in 2013. He is survived by his loving daughters, Carolyn, (Bob) Green of Petaluma and Robin, (Ken) Barulich of Newark. Bob was a grandfather to Jennifer (Danny) Murray, Garrett Green, Cassie Green, Jeffrey Barulich, and the late Danny Barulich. Great-grandfather to Nicholas, Sequoia, Gavin, Chase and Jade.
He met his future wife on a beach in Inverness, California and married her two years later. Bob was a Veteran who served in the Army and was deployed to the Korean War. After returning to private life, he was hired as a Police Officer with the State Harbor Police, assigned to the San Francisco waterfront. The Harbor Police eventually evolved into the San Francisco Police Department by the time he retired in 1981. Bob was a resident of Sonoma County for 39 years, after moving from South San Francisco where he and Orpha raised their family.
Bob was one of those rare "Larger than Life" kind of guys! He made many friends along his journey including his involvement with The Early Days Engine & Tractor Clubs, Branches 13 and 31, along with the Redwood Empire Model Club. He was a master craftsman of wooden models. Bob would take great pride in creating each model and spent much time in his beloved wood shop. Over the years he entered several of his models in the Santa Rosa County Fair, and brought home quite a few first-place ribbons!
Anyone wishing to submit a memorial donation in Bob's name may send it to St. Joseph's Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95401. A private interment along with Military Honors was held earlier at the Santa Rosa Memorial Cemetery Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020