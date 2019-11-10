Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverfront Regional Park
Redwood Grove (Kaiser Pond)
Healdsburg, CA
Robert "Robbie" Harrison


1978 - 2019
Robert "Robbie" Harrison Notice
Robert "Robbie" Harrison
Robert "Robbie" Harrison, 40, died October 11, 2019 at his home. Robbie was born in San Francisco, CA on November 8, 1978 to Robert "Bob" and Julie Harrison. Robbie was a kind soul who loved his family and wanted to enrich the lives of the people around him. In fact, he was known as a guy who would "give the shirt off of his back" to anyone in need. Robbie worked in nearly all areas of construction for 25 years and spent a lot of his free time fishing at one of his favorite fishing spots, Kaiser Pond. Robbie was a talented artist who also enjoyed reading and spending time with family. Robbie is survived by his son, Bobbie Harrison; mother, Julie Howerton; sister, Jaimie Jacobsen and nieces, Karis and Adalei Jacobsen.
His celebration of life will be on November 16, 2019 at 12:00 at the Riverfront Regional Park, Redwood Grove (Kaiser Pond) in Healdsburg, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
