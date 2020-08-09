Robert HooverJuly 1953 - July 2020Beloved husband for 26 years of Leticia (Tish) Hoover and father to David Hernandez, passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side on July 30, 2020.Bob was born in Danville Pennsylvania on July 28, 1953 to Myles and Elizabeth Hoover. He is proceeded in death by his parents, stepmother, Dolores Hoover, stepbrother, Stanley Phillips, his uncles and aunts, Rev Elwood and Delphine Reitz, Merle and Mary Lee Hoover, and cousin Ruth Hoover. Also, his father and mother-in law, Manuel and Maria Martinez and brother-in-law, Robert Faga.Bob is survived by his wife, Leticia (Tish) and stepson, David Hernandez and siblings, Charles Hoover (June), Debi Campbell (Dave), Bruce Phillips (Julie), brother-in-law Manuel Martinez (Cheryl), sisters-in-law Lillian Faga, Myda Fanene (Tamilo), Rachel Nahmias (Doron). As well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces.In the early 1960's Bob and his family moved to Santa Rosa growing up in Rincon Valley. Bob graduated from Montgomery High School in 1971. After graduation Bob began his first of two honorable enlistments in the US Army from July 15, 1971 to September 24, 1979 leaving with the rank of Sergeant. The majority of his service time was spent in Germany. A country he referred to fondly from making friends with the locals and experiencing their culture. Upon leaving the service he attended Santa Rosa Junior College and worked part time for his father at Artic Refrigeration. At this time Bob reunited with his childhood friend Mike Spitale and they cofounded the Too Much Fun Club in the early 80s. Members were guaranteed a night or weekend of food, drinks, and music. Bob was a road manager for a group called Glide which included childhood friends Joe Finnegan and Tim (Tuna) Barbour and a local band called Hot Spells which did cover music at various bars and parties throughout Sonoma County. If you had gone to the Bodega Bay Fisherman Festival or the Sonoma County Fair you could have found Bob and Debbi Romelli helping their friends Mike Spitale and Bob Cramer sell their airbrush T-shirts.It was at a party at the home of a mutual friend where Bob met his wife Tish in 1989 leading to a marriage ceremony at one of the Spring Lake picnic areas in May of 1994. With this new commitment he gained a step-son David and in-laws who thought the world of him.Settling down Bob worked full-time for his father and for a short time with Don Landis at Rainbow Refrigeration where he fine-tuned his skills under Don's guidance. He played pool on Thursday nights with a team sponsored by the Trophy Room. Bob loved to cook, read, play video games, watch the 49ers play on TV (& attending games when possible). He also enjoyed watching the History and Discovery channels, music, and chocolate. He looked forward to planning and cooking for the annual family picnics held each year at Spring Lake that he and Tish hosted. He enjoyed his new role as a father and made every effort possible to support David in any way he could.Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in early 2013. The disease progressed quickly and he was placed on medical disability in October of the same year. His wife and son cared for him at home until his physical needs and dementia required round the clock medical care. He spent the last ten months under the kind and loving care of Hospice By the Bay of Marin and Broadway Villa in Sonoma. He adjusted, made friends with the staff and other residents and looked forward to visits from his family until March when the COVID-19 shelter in place order took effect. As Bob tested negative for Covid-19, Hospice and Broadway Villa staff made arrangements for his wife and son to enter the facility,with required precautions, to be with Bob In his final hours. The family are thankful and feel blessed by the efforts made as so many are losing love ones in isolation and in the absence of their presence.Bob could be stubborn at times and quick to show his temper, but he retained a big generous heart throughout his life. Quoting his sisters-in-law, he was a "Gem".Cremation services will be handled by Daniels Chapel of the Roses. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Bob's name to Hospice By The Bay of Marin or Broadway Villa in Sonoma.