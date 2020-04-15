|
Robert Jacob (R.J.) Phillips
August 28, 1985 - March 29, 2020
Robert Jacob (R.J.) Phillips of Rohnert Park, dies at 34
R.J. was the sweetest soul with the biggest smile. His creativity and songwriting talent propelled a local music movement to unfathomable heights. He traveled the world with his bands; inspiring friends and strangers alike. R.J. also relished the challenge of hiking and rock climbing. People who knew R.J. considered him the smartest person in the room, but R.J. himself was humble and funny; and he certainly didn't suffer fools. The void left by his passing will never be filled, but we are all better people for having known him. R.J. is survived by his beautiful parents, Bob and Stephanie, loving brother Scott, and his crazy dog Murphy.
A private memorial will be held at a later date but those who are inclined can celebrate R.J.'s love of the outdoors with a donation to Sonoma County Parks Foundation (http://www.sonomacountyparksfoundation.org/ ) or simply think of him and smile.
R.J. - We love you more than life itself. We will cherish our time with you and keep your memory alive forever. May you finally be at peace.
