Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert James Bell Notice
Robert James Bell
Robert James Bell, died on November 12, 2019. He would have been 75 on November 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife Donna Lee of 30 years. Three sons, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two stepchildren, three step-grandsons, numerous cousins and his uncle Edward Furlong. Bob lived in Sonoma County until 2013 and retired from heavy construction and moved to Sloughhouse, CA. He loved the warmer weather and swimming every day. Bob also loved hunting and fishing. He was a real cowboy and loved the ranching life. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Edna Bell, his father Robert Bell and his cousin Tim Furlong.
There will be no formal services.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -