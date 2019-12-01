|
Robert James Bell
Robert James Bell, died on November 12, 2019. He would have been 75 on November 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife Donna Lee of 30 years. Three sons, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two stepchildren, three step-grandsons, numerous cousins and his uncle Edward Furlong. Bob lived in Sonoma County until 2013 and retired from heavy construction and moved to Sloughhouse, CA. He loved the warmer weather and swimming every day. Bob also loved hunting and fishing. He was a real cowboy and loved the ranching life. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Edna Bell, his father Robert Bell and his cousin Tim Furlong.
There will be no formal services.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019