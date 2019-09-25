Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
1020 Blue Oak Place
Santa Rosa, CA
Robert James ("Bob") Myer


1928 - 2019
Robert James ("Bob") Myer Notice
Robert ("Bob") James Myer
Robert ("Bob") James Myer, age 91, passed from this earth on September 9, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. He was born in Idaho City, Idaho on January 3, 1928 to Glen and Lulu Myer. Preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Maribel ("Pete") Myer. He is survived by his daughter Sheila (Tom) Hakel, son Steve (Jenn Bonilla) Myer, eight grandchildren, his dear companion Margot Godolphin and her daughter Karin, and his bonus daughter Sue Michaelsen.
One of his greatest passions in his senior life was photography and he got much joy gifting his photos to friends and family. We hope to honor that tradition at his
Celebration of Life, to be held at his daughter's home (1020 Blue Oak Place, Santa Rosa) on Sunday, September 29 from 12–2.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
