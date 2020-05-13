Robert (Bob) Jeffery Jones



Robert Jeffery Jones (Bob) passed into glory, surrounded by his family singing and worshipping with him, in Spokane, WA on May 6, 2020, after a long illness.

Bob is preceded in death by his first wife, Pamela Marie (Anderson) Jones, who passed away on August 4, 2008, his parents, Harold Lamont and Beverly Alice Jones, and his brother William Lewis Jones.

Bob leaves behind, his loving and devoted wife, Nancy Ranell (Herrington) Jones. Bob is survived by his two children that adored him; Brandy (John) and Troy (Michelle), and step-daughter Tami. Bob had a special relationship with his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bob was a loving brother to Belinda (Bee) Anderson (Bobby) and was uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Bob was born in Daly City, CA on August 29, 1950 to Harold and Beverly Jones.

Bob's spent his childhood in Petaluma and was an Eagle Scout. Bob graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in 1968. Soon after Bob served as a corporal in the Marine Corp from 1968 to 1970 and was deployed to serve in the Vietnam war. Bob was the owner of In-Home Hearing Aid Services in Sebastopol, CA from 1990 to 2017 until he retired. He was fondly known as "the hearing aid man" and always had a heart for the elderly in our community.

Many described Bob as an ambassador for the kingdom of God. He was an ordained minister through Land and Sea Missions. He gave generously to those in need. At the beginning of his ministry, he and his first wife, Pam started a group home called "About Face" where they fostered and mentored struggling teenagers in Mankato, MN. After moving to CA he started a nursing home ministry where he would hold church services every Sunday for the elderly that could not attend traditional church services. Bob and Nancy, along with grandson Austin; started a homeless ministry in Santa Rosa, where they provided meals and clothes to the homeless.

Bob was instrumental in leading thousands of people to salvation. Bob and Nancy were led by God to, help a village in Uganda, Africa; building a school, providing desks, food, supplies and a clean water system.

Bob loved unconditionally and gave without thought. He worshipped God on his guitar and wrote many beautiful songs and poems. Bob's contagious smile and his love for his family and God will be missed by all who knew and loved him!

A celebration of his life will be planned once we all can be together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Promise Center at 1211 North Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; Attn: in memory of Bob Jones. All money will be sent to support his ministry to help the children in Uganda, Africa.



