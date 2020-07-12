Robert Joseph TusiWe are sad to announce the passing of Robert Joseph Tusi, on July 8, 2020 in Santa Rosa, from a battle with cancer. Robert (AKA Uncle Bob) was born in Sonoma County on January 7, 1939. He met and married Donella David and they remained inseparable for 50 plus years, until her passing in 2011. Uncle Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, collecting all kinds of things, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Donella; his daughter, Bobbie Sue Tusi; his parents, Joseph and Mary Tusi; brother, Ron Tusi; sisters, Patricia Miller, Beverly Huerta, and Susan Tusi. He is survived by his nephews, Sonny, Pat, Ben, and Bryan Miller, Mark Tusi, and Michael Landolfi; nieces, Susie and Jessie Bustillos, Sonji Moreland, and Ronnie Bustillos; along with many other family members.A viewing for family and friends is scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Funeral services will be private.P.S. Uncle Bob, you were like a father to the four of us, and we enjoyed every moment that we got to share with you. Thank you, we love you.