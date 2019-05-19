|
Robert L. Krantz
1942 - 2019
Bob was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on 1942. The family moved to California later that year to work in the war plants. Bob grew up in Marin County and attended San Rafael High School. He loved cars. Later opened his own body shop, Car-O-Practors, in Novato. He was conscripted into the Army and was stationed in Germany. After his service, he was hired as a mechanic.
In 1969, he married his wife Sherral, a teacher. He and Sherral love making cross-country trips on Harleys, including a trip to Nova Scotia. They later bought Corvettes and traveled to special events with the Corvette Club.
Bob and Sherral decided to go into business and open a teacher supply store called Skool Daze. It was appreciated by all teachers and parents. They were in business for over 36 years and it is very much missed by parents and teachers.
Bob was known for his generosity and willingness to rise to the occasion when family or friends needed help. He passed away at home on May 9th, 2019. We will miss his smile and his laugh (it was legendary). He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Sherral Krantz, his sister Jean Peterson, and too many other family members to mention.
Memorial Service will be held at Eggen and Lance Chapel on May 24 at 10:30 a.m. on Mendocino Ave.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019