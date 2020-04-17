Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Robert "Bob" Leal


1934 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Leal
Robert "Bob" Leal, age 85, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa on April 12, 2020. He was born in Sonoma in 1934, a son of Frank and Josephine Leal. Bob is survived by his devoted wife Jean of 60 years, two daughters, Robin (Rick) Pozzi, and Lisa Allen; grandchildren, Christina, Ricky, Steven and Rachel; and great-grandchildren, R.J., Jackson, Hudson and Leo.
Bob loved golf, bowling, fishing and hunting but most important he loved spending time with his family. He took much pride in his flooring business of 40 + years. Bob loved to garden, he was referred to, "the onion man" at B.V. golf course. He took much pride in his garden and shared everything he grew with family and friends.
Bob will be missed dearly by his family. We know he is in a better place now and is truly at peace.
There will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the or Sutter Hospice of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
