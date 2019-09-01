|
Robert Lee Banks
Robert Lee Banks, age 76, passed away in Santa Rosa on August 26, 2019. He was born in Mississippi in 1943, a son of James and Virgie Banks. He is survived by his wife, Leatrice Banks, four biological children; over 14 foster children, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was a Deacon, and a faithful member of Community Baptist church for over 50 years. Robert was a praying man of God. He loved to not only fish, but was also a fisher of men.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Community Baptist Church, 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019