Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
1620 Sonoma Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Banks


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Banks Notice
Robert Lee Banks
Robert Lee Banks, age 76, passed away in Santa Rosa on August 26, 2019. He was born in Mississippi in 1943, a son of James and Virgie Banks. He is survived by his wife, Leatrice Banks, four biological children; over 14 foster children, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was a Deacon, and a faithful member of Community Baptist church for over 50 years. Robert was a praying man of God. He loved to not only fish, but was also a fisher of men.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Community Baptist Church, 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now