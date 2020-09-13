Robert Leland PerryRobert Leland Perry (Bob) peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on August 27, 2020, at the age of 86. Bob was a Sonoma County native born on November 19, 1933, to Joseph and Elizabeth Perry. He grew up in Sebastopol along with his brother, Thomas Perry, on the family's apple ranch the Twin Pines. After graduating from Analy High where he met is high school sweetheart and love of his life, Joann Ihinger, he joined the Navy and served as a sonar operator in Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Four in San Diego. Bob and Joann married the next year in April 1952, and recently celebrated 68 wonderful years of marriage. He was a loving and devoted family man who leaves behind three children: Patti Pierce (Craig), Bob Perry Jr and Cathy Perry Bachman. His family will all miss his quiet strength and never wavering unconditional love. His commitment to his wife, Joann, and family is his greatest legacy. He was loved by all who knew him for his witty sense of humor and gentle kindness…always lending an understanding ear to someone with a problem. He had a long career of over 35 years at Cal Wood Door where he began in the factory and worked his way up to management. He was a talented carpenter who, along with his father and father-in-law, built our family home in 1956. His appreciation for all things wood led to a lifelong hobby of woodworking. Bob possessed a brilliantly curious mind and was an avid reader with a knack for retaining all kinds of facts and figures. He had a passion for mechanics and enjoyed every detail of an engine and taught his wife and children those details whether they wanted to know or not. He was in his element and happiest at car racing events. His young at heart attitude and physical fitness meant he was always up for adventure. As a young couple, Bob and Joann enjoyed waterskiing and later they both learned to snow ski at the age of 50. Bob learned to ride a motorcycle and motocross race in his 40's and competed in many races with his son-in-law, Craig and son, Bob Jr. Those were happy days of enjoying family fun and forming lifelong friendships. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Joann Perry; three children: Patti, Bob Jr, and Cathy; brother Thomas Perry (Darlys) of Santa Rosa; adored Papa to his grandchildren: Lisa Knight, Jason Perry, Christina Perry, Brian Perry and Nick Bachman; blessed with six great-grandchildren: Stella Knight, Riannon Perry, Simone Perry, Holden Perry, Avery Bachman and Lily Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews. We will all cherish his memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Bob's memory, please consider donating to Hospice of Petaluma.