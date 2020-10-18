1/1
Robert Leroy Silzle
1924 - 2020
Robert Leroy Silzle
Called peacefully home to rest by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 2, 2020. Bob was born to Roy and Evelyn Silzle, January 21, 1924 on their Westside Rd ranch in Healdsburg. He studied agriculture at UC Davis and Calpoly, San Luis Obispo. He was a rancher in Healdsburg as a young man, taking a break to serve as a pilot in World War II. He came back home to raise prunes, apples, walnuts, sheep and honeybees. He was the ultimate green thumb. A second career was Bob's Appliance repair. Bob was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, antique farm equipment, Armstrong Grove, Doran Park and all things historical. He is proceeded in death by his mother, father, sister Harriette and brother Donald. Survived and missed by his wife of 63 years, Janet, daughter, Lorraine, sons David (Jessica), Robert (Cathy), grandchildren Cameron, Madison, Rachel and Evan.
Interment private.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
