|
|
Robert Lloyd Goodyear
December 7, 1951 - June 6, 2019
Robert passed away on June 6, 2019 in Cloverdale. Born in Healdsburg on December 7, 1951 to the late Robert and Caroline Goodyear owner of Jimtown Store. He is survived by his twin sister Bobbie Goodyear (Jimmy McManus) of Cloverdale, Carole Goodyear of OR; aunt Caterina Teldeschi of Healdsburg and numerous cherished cousins. He was a member of St John's Catholic Church.
He graduated from Healdsburg HS in 1969 and SRJC in 1971. After graduation he worked in agriculture and winery industries. Recently retired from PG&E after 25 years in the general construction gas dept where he enjoyed working with others and had opportunities to travel. His interests varied over the years from an avid motorcyclist, scuba diver, working on cars and he built his home in Alexander valley where he grew up and had a strong bond with his family. Robert was a gentle kind and generous man, always willing to help however he could.
At his request no formal services with be held. Private inurnment at Oak Mound Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 19, 2019