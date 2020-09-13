Robert (Bob) Louis Berndt

July 15th, 1941 - August 26th, 2020

Bob passed away after years of struggling with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia, in Sun City West, Arizona. He was born, raised and lived most of his life in Santa Rosa, California. He is survived by his wife, Jan Berndt, his daughter Tamara Hill Berndt and step daughters Lori Pearce (George Wagner) and Teri Yarbrough (David), his grandchildren Conor and Alexandra Wayland along with Gage and Grace Wagner. Bob is also survived by his siblings Betty Neff (Joe) and Jack Berndt (Lynn) along with several nieces and nephews. He joins his parents Robert Otto Berndt and Myrtle Voila Eikenberry Berndt.

Bob graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1959 then attended Santa Rosa Junior College prior to San Jose State University. He was drafted into the US Army where he served in Anchorage, Alaska.

Bob took pride in being an entrepreneur and was involved in several business adventures. Most notably, owning an Italian Delicatessen with his brother Jack in downtown San Jose, CA along with being the owner of Pacific Tire Sales in Santa Rosa, CA until his retirement in 2006. Upon retirement, he moved to Sun City West, AZ with his beloved wife, Jan.

Later in life, he learned to play better golf to keep up with Jan. They were fortunate enough to take many golfing trips with great friends. Bob also loved to watch many different sports and was a voracious reader. He was known for always offering help to anyone in need, being a loving husband, supportive father and proud grandfather.

Bob requested to not have a funeral service. Yet, if you would like to make a donation in his name the family requests that it be to the The Parkinson's Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store