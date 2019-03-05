Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Society Hall
Robert Louis Evangelisti


Robert Louis Evangelisti
Robert Louis Evangelisti, age 49, born January 26, 1970. Bobby passed away on February 23, 2019. Bobby was born in Napa, Ca and raised in Forestville, CA by his parents, Robert and Betty Evangelisti. Bobby loved supporting youth sports, enjoyed hunting and being with his family. Survivors: His father, Robert Evangelisti, wife Cindy Evangelisti, kids David (Jina) Homan, Jason Homan, Justin Homan, Jake (Carly) Ackerman, Mackenzie Evangelisti, and grandkids Cayden, Zachary, Kalyn, Haley, Makenna, Cody, Zander and Charlotte Homan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Holy Ghost Society Hall on Thursday March 7th at 11 a.m. If so desired, donations may be made to the Analy High School Softball team.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
