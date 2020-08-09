Robert Lyle Conklin, Jr.Robert (Bob) Lyle Conklin, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at his home in Petaluma. Bob was born on September 6, 1949 in Petaluma to Patricia Thole Conklin and the late Robert Lyle Conklin, Sr.After graduating Petaluma High School in 1967, Bob joined the Oak Grove Hot Shots with the US Forest Service. In 1970, Bob was sworn in as a Deputy with the Marin County Sheriff's Department where he served for 34 years as a Deputy, Juvenile Division Detective, Hostage Negotiator and a member of the Marin Co. Search and Rescue Team. Bob graduated Sonoma State University earning a law enforcement teaching credential and his AA degree.Bob loved to travel and was a former owner of Petaluma Travel. His favorites were Tahiti, New Orleans and cruises. Bob also loved hot rods, attending many car shows with his cherry red '34 Ford and his '39 Chevy rat rod. He was a member of Cruisin' the Boulevard Car Club.Bob is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Darlene, his sons, Brett (Erin) and Robert Lyle Conklin III (Gina), his grandchildren, Riley, Maggie, Mia and Robert Lyle Conklin IV and his mother, Patricia. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Conklin.A service will be held on August 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Parent Sorensen Mortuary in Petaluma. Due to Covid-19, seating is limited to 45, masks will be required and no reception will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Cruisin' the Boulevard Scholarship Fund.