Robert "Craig" McKinley, Sr.

Robert Craig McKinley, Sr. passed away at the age of 82 on March 18th, 2020, at his home in the care of his devoted and loving wife, Barbara. Craig suffered a series of strokes over the past four years and a serious fall last Thanksgiving from which he never fully recovered.

Craig was born in Camden, New Jersey on January 23rd, 1938. Craig had many fond memories of spending his childhood summers at his grandparents' chicken farm and especially of his grandmother who had a big influence on his life.

Craig attended Haddonfield High School in New Jersey and then moved to Collingswood, New Jersey, where he graduated from Collingswood High School in 1955. Craig was an outstanding tennis player and was on the Collingswood High School tennis team when they won the South Jersey Group IV championship. Craig also had a beautiful singing voice. He was a member of "A Cappella Choir" at Collingswood High School and was chosen to sing in the All State Chorus and for the Boys' Glee Club. His love of classical music remained throughout his life.

Craig maintained lifelong friendships with classmates from both high schools and he enjoyed attending his class reunions. Craig always said that his lifelong friends were one of his many joys.

In June of 1955, Craig entered the US Coast Guard Academy. After leaving the academy, he served in the Coast Guard for the next 38 years, until he retired in January of 1996.

In 2014, Craig reunited with and married Barbara, whom he had last seen when they attended Barbara's prom together at Westchester High School in 1958. Before his health declined, Craig and Barbara attended Craig's oldest granddaughter's wedding in Mesa, Arizona, his 60th Collingswood class reunion in Cape May, New Jersey and visited Craig's son in Austin, Texas. These were treasured memories of Craig's.

Craig is survived by his wife, Barbara, and together they have a large extended family which includes Craig's children; Lizanne Rody of Broomall, PA, Barbie Marziale and husband Ritch of Mesa, AZ, Celeste Viacava and husband Antonio of San Diego, CA, Craig McKinley Jr. and wife Linda of Garden Ridge, TX, and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by Barbara's six children and eight grandchildren.

Craig was immensely proud of his 38 years in his Alcoholics Anonymous fellowship. He was very active in Arizona and San Diego AA groups and was extremely dedicated to helping others with their life struggles. When he moved to Santa Rosa, he was a frequent inspirational speaker and shared his story of recovery at the fellowship group meetings in Sonoma County.

The family would like to thank Memorial Hospice for their presence and gentle care of Craig during the last months of his life.

Due to COVID-19, a private inurnment will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.



