Robert Murray

October 27, 1934 - April 23, 2020

Robert Stanley Murray passed peacefully at home in Santa Rosa on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was 85. Born in San Francisco to Harold Charles Murray and Flora Laymet Murray, the fourth of seven children, he grew up delivering newspapers, boxing in Marin City, and roaming the wilds of Marin County with his siblings. He attended Tamalpais High School.

At seventeen, Bob joined the Navy and served four years during and after the Korean War on the destroyer USS Uhlmann. His military service proved to be one of the formative experiences of his life, giving him leadership skills and a profound love for his country.

After the war, he married Maria Elisa Gonzalez, a marriage that endured and sustained them for 63 years. For decades, they dazzled on the dance floor. They became one of the first families in Rohnert Park, then an unincorporated town of fewer than 100 people. The GI Bill helped them acquire their first home on Arlen Drive where they raised their rapidly expanding family, which topped out at five children. Bob worked for decades as a grocery store produce manager, primarily at Fiesta Market in Sebastopol. He was a staunch member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

Family was at the heart of Bob's life. He doted upon and was very proud of his children. He coached his son's Little League teams to championships for years and was widely beloved for his fun, positive, and inclusive approach. He also faithfully attended his four daughters' countless concerts, plays, recitals and ballet performances. Family vacations at Lake Berryessa were an annual highlight. When his wife rejoined the workforce, he cheerfully took on the task of preparing nightly meals, at a time when many men would have balked. Not Bob. He became a chef extraordinaire! When grandchildren began to arrive, he was dubbed "Poppy" and took to his new role with gusto. His grandchildren adored him.

Bob was an active member of his community and had many lifelong friends, with whom he enjoyed fishing, golfing, softball and shooting the breeze. An avid reader and follower of current events, he began each day by reading the Press Democrat cover to cover. In his later years, he was a fixture at the polo field near his Wild Oak home, where he would gather with friends and the last two of his long line of faithful canine companions, Murphy and Gigi. Rarely seen without his "Korea Veteran" cap, he would light up whenever anyone thanked him for his service.

Bob will be remembered for his easy laugh, his trademark "hey, hey, hey!" greeting, and his loyalty to and love for his family and friends. He will be sorely missed, and his memory will be cherished by all who called him friend.

Robert was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Calhoun, and brothers William and Charles Murray; he is survived by his wife Elisa Murray; brother Ronald Murray (Judy Murray), and sisters Linda Elliot and Nancy Denning; his five children: daughter Kathleen Ann Murray (Laurence Pulgram); daughter Diana Marie Murray (Zachary Rolnik); son Robert Fitzgerald Murray (Chuwon Cho); daughter Suzette Elisa Manwiller (Dale Manwiller); and daughter Maria Elena Murray Chavez (Jeffrey Chavez); and twelve grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rincon Valley Little League, Robert "Bob" Murray Fund, P.O. Box 2523, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled after the current health crisis has passed.



