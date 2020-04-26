Home

Robert Chiara
Robert N. Chiara


1953 - 2020
Robert N. Chiara Notice
Robert N. Chiara
Robert Chiara, youngest child of the recently deceased Fontilla Chiara, died on April 17th, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. Robert, 66, was born in Petaluma, on July 8, 1953. Robert is survived by his brother Peter (Becky) Chiara of Sonoma and his sister, Claudette (Jim) Prettyleaf of Cupertino. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ruby Chiara and Toy Chiara, and many nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his father, Joe Chiara, two brothers, Mike Chiara and Jerry Chiara, and one sister, Toni Chiara. Robert graduated from St. Vincent de Paul, Petaluma, in 1971. Robert lived in Europe and Los Angeles before moving back to Petaluma where he has lived for the past 30 years. Private interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery. PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020
