Robert "Buz" Rowell
1943 - 2020
Robert "Buz" Rowell
November 6, 1943 - July 16, 2020
Robert "Buz" Sagar Rowell passed away on July 16, 2020 at Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento of heart complications.
Buz, as his friends and family called him, was born on November 6, 1943 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Robert and Christine Rowell. Buz was an accomplished water color artist and photographer.
A long time resident of Guerneville and Jenner, Buz recently moved to Woodland to live with his son and his wife. He had been a member of The Chosen Family commune at Rancho Olompali in Novato from 1967 to 1969.
Buz is predeceased by his parents Robert and Christine Rowell and nieces Jennifer Lee Krajewski and Stacey Lynn Krajewski.
He is survived by his son Samuel Inayat Rowell (Jaclyn) of Woodland, sister Barbara Ann Krajewski (John) of Rohnert Park, nephews Zach Bauleke, Alex Krajewski (Sarah Revelle) and Milo Krajewski of Rohnert Park and niece Samantha Moore of Rohnert Park and friends Carol Farnes of Guerneville and Elisa McGrew Conti of Guerneville and members of the Chosen Family.
A memorial celebration of Buz's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 22, 2020
Another soul is in the wind
As from this world departs
The memories like dried leaves float
Within our minds and hearts

And that wind keeps blowing through the years
And never will it end
Sunset's tears have let us know
It's found another friend

for Buz

Note, The picture is Buz with his son, Sam.
John Krajewski
Family
