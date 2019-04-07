|
|
Robert "Bobby" Scharff
Bob was born in Dayton Ohio on August 2, 1944. He passed away peacefully at home on March 10th 2019 (age 74) after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine Scharff, loving father of son Erik Scharff (wife Tami) and daughter Erin Scharff. He was the proud grandfather of his "buddy" Devin Scharff. Cherished brother of Marianne Bickford (husband Richard) and brother-in-law to Roy Bottarini (wife Mary). He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Jane Scharff, his brother, Fritz and wife Denise, and his brothers Johnny and Billy Scharff. Loving uncle to Lisa Bickford and the late Mark Bickford, Cathy Torres, Virginia Bottarini, Kirsten Madsen and Ashley lorio. Bob also had a special bond and acted as a surrogate Grandpa to many children in his life. Bob moved to California at age 11 with his family. He graduated from Archbishop Riordan High School in 1961. Bob and Lorraine met on "The Road" in San Francisco and married in 1965. They moved to Santa Rosa with their children in 1974 and were married 54 wonderful years. Bob started his career as a teamster with Devincenzi Trucking in SF and later excelled in sales. He sold oranges, cars, industrial lights and then in later years, windows and doors which were installed in many homes throughout the bay area. Bob enjoyed playing tennis, guitar and working out at the gym. He was known as "The Mayor of 24 Hour Fitness" and made many lasting friendships there. He loved singing and listening to music and watching sports with his son and grandson. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. He loved to laugh and was a friend to everyone he met. He brought joy and laughter to us all and will be greatly missed. The family asks that, in Bob's memory you spend time with your family, don't miss an opportunity to make someone's day and toast to enduring friendships.
Friends and family, please join us in celebrating Bob's life on Sunday April 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Legends Bennett Valley Golf Course - 3330 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019