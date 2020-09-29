Robert Scoffern

Robert Scoffern, 97, passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2020. Born in Portland, Oregon on May 27, 1923 to Dixon and Bernice Scoffern, he spent his early youth in Astoria. He went on to join the military, and while stationed at the Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton Marine Base, he met Wave Iris Weisman, whom he married on March 7, 1945.

Serving as a Hospital Corpsman, his first tour of duty saw four years in the South Pacific in World War II, including the Solomon Island engagement, for which he was awarded a Presidential Citation. Recalled to active duty in 1950, and serving as a Hospital Corpsman, First Class with the First Marine Division in Korea, he was awarded the Bronze Star and a second Presidential Citation for his heroic actions in the bloody Chosin Reservoir engagement. While in charge of a medical detachment engaged in a helicopter evacuation during a devastating assault at Koto-ri, he directed and assisted in the care of not only his unit's many casualties but also those of a nearby division.

A longtime employee of General Electric, Bob relocated his family from Redwood City to Santa Rosa in the mid-1970s. In retirement, he enjoyed simple pleasures, many of which revolved around friends, family, holiday gatherings, military commemorations, and a long-running coffee group. On the occasion of his 90th birthday, his neighbors Jeff and Kathy Andersen took him on a road trip of a lifetime—a memory-filled return to Oregon and the places of his youth. A witty and welcoming presence, and quick to make friends, Bob was dubbed by his neighbors as "The Mayor of Redford Place." He will be missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Constance Creed, of Woodstock, VT; his grandnephew and devoted caregiver, Sean Barker, and his wife Jessica and son Braxton, who provided him a loving home in his later years; his beloved friend Marjorie Wharton; and his caring and supportive network of family, friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by Iris Cecilia Scoffern, his wife of 71 years; his sister Fanchon; and his brother Dixon. A gathering of friends and family to honor his life will be planned for a future date.



