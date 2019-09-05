|
|
Robert Simon Neditch
Robert Simon Neditch, 73 died Wednesday, August 29th, 2019 at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA following kidney failure and heart disease.
Born in Mississippi and raised in Northern California, the son of Eli and Maryanne. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Susie, daughters Dawn and Simone, son Joshua, sister Deborah, several nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, his two puppies Cooper and Chloe and cat Pacey.
Robert spent most of his life as a carpenter, with a small local business building redwood patio furniture, but his passion in life was bringing people to Jesus. He went on multiple mission trips to the Philippines and St. Vincent to build churches for poverty-stricken residents, as well as trips to minister in Mexico. Everywhere he went, he shared the gospel, trying to save as many lives as he could. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
A funeral service will be held on Friday September 6th at Lafferty and Smith Colonial in Santa Rosa at 1 p.m., with a viewing one-hour prior and a burial and reception afterwards.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019