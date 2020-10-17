1/1
Robert Smith
1925 - 2020
Robert Smith
August 2, 1925 - October 1, 2020
Bob passed away at home peacefully with his daughter, Kathy, by his side. Married to Bess for almost 60 years, together they created a beautiful and loving family. Bob will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He owned a successful construction business, starting in the trade in his teens. He continued hands on building projects until the age of 93. He was always willing to help others with projects. In his 70s he developed a passion for golf and played on many beautiful courses. He had a strong will for life and fought hard to maintain excellent health up to the end. He will be forever missed by his dear friends and family.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 17, 2020.
