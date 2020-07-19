Robert Sterling Barrows
Robert Sterling Barrows, known as Bob, died in his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Janet Barrows of Santa Rosa, his sister Ruth Anne Woodruff of Berkeley, California, son Bob Barrows Jr. and daughter-in-law Karen Austin, of Eugene, Oregon, and daughters Judy Barrows of San Luis Obispo, California, Beth Barrows of Eureka, California, Paige Barrows and her husband Mark Fromm, of Oakland, California, and his two beloved grandchildren, Aaron Barrows and Rachael Barrows, of Eugene, Oregon. A second son, John Everett Barrows, predeceased him, as did his brother Richard Barrows.
A Santa Rosa resident since 1980, Bob was adored by his family and loved by loyal friends. After leaving his decade-long position in the counseling center at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Bob began a private practice as a psychologist in Santa Rosa. Later he became a founding member of PsychStrategies.
The son of Everett Barrows, conference minister of the New Hampshire Congregational Church, Bob's spiritual journey matured and took shape with the Creative Initiative Foundation in the late 1970s. This organization evolved into the Beyond War movement in the 80s, as concern over the fate of the planet due to the stockpiling of nuclear weapons became critical. Later, he discovered the Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Rosa (UUCSR) and was immensely grateful to find people of shared values regarding race, religion, and the health of this planet that he cherished. A veteran of the Navy during the Korean War, Bob was a Quartermaster on a destroyer, a time that engendered many sea stories with which to entertain his children and grandchildren. He was happiest when surrounded by family and friends, and loved watching baseball, hiking, sailing, and camping in beautiful California.
The quiet, steady way he walked in this world has been a gift to all of us who shared his journey. He will be remembered for his kindness, his values, and his great love of family, friends, and of life itself.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Southeast Greenway Acquisition Fund at www.southeastgreenway.org/donate
or to the John Muir Trail, which is part of the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail at www.pcta.org/discover-the-trail/john-muir-trail/
.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date through UUCSR.