Robert "Bob" StitesDecember 7, 1930 - July 28, 2020Robert (Bob) Stites born December 7, 1930 passed from this earth on July 28, 2020 after a long illness. Born to Harold P. and Bessie L. Stites, his home was Santa Rosa California for much of his life. Bob was married to his beloved wife, Geraldine (Jerri) for 64 years.Bob spent part of his youth living on the island of Alcatraz during his father's tenure as a guard for Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. Shortly after the death of Bob's father, the Stites family moved to Santa Rosa where, with the help of other prison guards, they would build their new home.Bob attended Santa Rosa High School and, at the age of 17, he entered military service where he would spend 20 dedicated years. Bob was proud of his service in the Air Force and was awarded many medals during this time, ultimately being promoted to Master Sergeant. Upon his end of service with the Air Force, Bob began his second career with the Santa Rosa Post Office where he would spend another 20 years until his retirement. Ultimately spending his adult life dedicated to the United States and related services.Bob is survived by his wife Jerri and their sweet dog Dixie. He was a good man and will be deeply missed.Bob will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.