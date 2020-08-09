1/1
Robert "Bob" Stites
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Stites
December 7, 1930 - July 28, 2020
Robert (Bob) Stites born December 7, 1930 passed from this earth on July 28, 2020 after a long illness. Born to Harold P. and Bessie L. Stites, his home was Santa Rosa California for much of his life. Bob was married to his beloved wife, Geraldine (Jerri) for 64 years.
Bob spent part of his youth living on the island of Alcatraz during his father's tenure as a guard for Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. Shortly after the death of Bob's father, the Stites family moved to Santa Rosa where, with the help of other prison guards, they would build their new home.
Bob attended Santa Rosa High School and, at the age of 17, he entered military service where he would spend 20 dedicated years. Bob was proud of his service in the Air Force and was awarded many medals during this time, ultimately being promoted to Master Sergeant. Upon his end of service with the Air Force, Bob began his second career with the Santa Rosa Post Office where he would spend another 20 years until his retirement. Ultimately spending his adult life dedicated to the United States and related services.
Bob is survived by his wife Jerri and their sweet dog Dixie. He was a good man and will be deeply missed.
Bob will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved