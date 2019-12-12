|
Robert Victor Maes
Robert Victor Maes, age 88, passed away in Santa Rosa on December 7, 2019. He was born in Denver, Colorado in 1931, a son of Victor and Benita Maes. Robert moved to California with his family, where they settled in Stockton. There, he met his one and only wife of 69 years, Helen (Villanueva) Maes at Edison High School at the age of 16. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, and received a sports scholarship where he excelled in football and basketball. He served his country in the Army, completing his service as a sergeant in 1953. After completing his studies at Humphries Business College, he was self -employed as a certified shorthand reported for 60 years in Santa Rosa. Robert was appointed as a Fair Board Director by Helen Rudee. He was responsible for establishing the Mexican Village at the Fair. He was a recipient of the Cesar Chavez Award in 2004. He managed the Rob Roys musical group from 1964 to 1968. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Eugene's. He loved his work and enjoyed spending time in his garden and with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife, Helen Maes, Santa Rosa; children, Daniel (Kathy), Kelseyville, Susan (Rick) Aubrey, Jacksonville, FL, Victoria Palmer, Jacksonville Beach, Fl, Monica Voss, Sacramento, and Jennifer (Matt) Diaz, Santa Rosa; grandchildren, Marina Maes, Erica Cahalin, Danelle Stilwell, and Joseph Voss; and great grandchildren, Maliyah James, Mikayla James, and Isla Cahalin.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Eugene's Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. Burial and military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, with a rosary service at 7:00pm on Sunday, December 15th at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sonander and his entire staff, Karie Hanna and the staff of Hanna House, Daniels Chapel of the Roses, and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hanna House, or Heartland Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019