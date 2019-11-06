Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Robert Thompson
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Robert Warren Thompson
Robert Warren Thompson, 59, of Petaluma, passed away at his home at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. He was born on Jan. 18, 1960 in Petaluma, CA. and was a lifelong area resident. Robert worked as the owner and founder of R.W. Thompson Construction, a residential contract company remodeling homes and various other home projects. Robert's favorite thing was family gatherings. He always expressed how much he loved seeing all of the family together. His family will miss his sense of humor and how he always wore his heart on his sleeve. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Joanne Thompson. Robert is survived by his loving wife Kathy; sons: Tim, Robert, and Justin; daughters: Tina and Tiffany; brothers: Steve, and John; sisters: Cheryl, Leslie, and Sandra; twelve Grandchildren; and best friends Dominic and Robin Wirtz. Services will be held at 11 a.m, Saturday, November 9, at Parent Sorensen Mortuary.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019
