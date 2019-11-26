|
Robert William Bailey
Robert William Bailey died peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 93 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Roper Bailey. He is survived by his four children: Anne E. Bailey, Robert F. Bailey (Irene), Timothy F. Bailey & Marri S. Bailey, his grandson Phillip King (Christine) and great-grandchildren: Austin, Taylor, Jason & Caleb, as well as his companion of many years, Marie Laskelle and his loving and attentive caretaker of the last four years, Elsa.
He served during World War II in the US Navy as a radar man on the USS Admiral Hugh Rodman. After the war he attended UCSF Dental School graduating with the Class of 1953. Thereafter he started practicing dentistry in Napa with his brother Alban and later established his own thriving dental practice in Santa Rosa until he retired in 1991. Throughout his life his favorite activities included hosting dinner parties, playing dominos and cribbage, tennis, skiing, horseback riding, annual steelhead fishing trips on the Klamath River and his annual Toilet Bowl Golf Tournament. He also enjoyed traveling to foreign countries. He was an active member in the California Dental Association and Santa Rosa Rotary Club. Donations may be made in his name to the Santa Rosa Junior College Scholarship Fund or the Humane Society of Sonoma County. A memorial life celebration will be held in early 2020.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019