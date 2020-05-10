Robert William Carpenter
Robert William Carpenter, age 92, passed away on May 4, 2020.
Robert was born in Utica, NY to John Stevens Carpenter and Alice Green Carpenter, and grew up in Rochester, New York.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jane, his children; Pamela, James, and Elizabeth, and grandchildren Gabriel, Guthrie and Nora.
Bob proudly served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in September 1947. He graduated from University of Rochester with a B.S.in Chemistry. In 1950, he met the love of his life, Jane Dunning, and they were married in 1952. Robert worked for Eastman Kodak for 42 years during which time he and his family lived in New York, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Tennessee and New Jersey. Bob retired in 1997, and he and Jane moved to California to be closer to their children who had settled on the west coast. They bought a house in Oakmont, in Santa Rosa, where they enjoyed a wonderful community of friends.
Bob loved the great outdoors, hiking and playing golf. He was active in the Oakmont Kiwanis Club where he especially enjoyed working with Key Club teens at Montgomery High School. Bob and Jane attended St. Patrick's Church in Kenwood, where Bob was an usher. Bob loved most the time he spent with his children and grandchildren, hiking in Annadel Park and along the coastal trails of Sonoma County.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kiwanis Children's Fund by going to https://www2.kiwanis.org/childrensfund.
Published in Press Democrat on May 10, 2020.