Robert William Kennedy
January 22, 1939 - November 22, 2017
Robert was born January 22, 1939 in Boston, MA to Thomas Joseph and Mary Ethel (Haley) Kennedy. Bob was a resident of Petaluma, CA when he entered San Francisco VA Medical Center on October 6th, 2017, and passed on November 22, 2017 age 78. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served aboard the USS Midway in Japan, then came to SF. Married at 26, he later moved to Petaluma, CA with his wife and four children. Bob was employed at SF's PacBell Telephone from 1963 until retiring as Regional Staff Adviser. He later moved to Marin County, CA, where he continued working in tel-comm for many years. Best known for his quick wit, Bob was an avid photographer, scuba diver, and loved playing the piano and drums (an Alumni of the Gates of Heaven Cadets, Boston). On Bob's last vacation, he spent two memorable weeks at the home of his son Michael in HI. He also loved the frequent times he spent with his large family and friends in MA. Survived by sons John Kennedy (Maria), Picayune, MS; Michael S Kennedy (Tammy Banda), Kailua Kona, HI; daughters Kathleen M Elder, Graton, CA; Susan M Scott, Santa Rosa, CA; sister Marcia Chapin (husband Wm Parlon), E Sandwich, MA; grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of two; uncle to many nieces and nephews and many more loving relatives and friends. Siblings Thomas Kennedy Jr, Janet Maisels, Kathleen Gladu preceded him in death.
Family services were held on SF Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019