Robert William Yates
Robert William Yates peacefully passed away November 18, 2019 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer 15 months ago.
Robert (aka Bob, Bobby, Dad, Pa, Ace, Yaters , Yo, Mr. Yates) was born January 19, 1943 in Palo Alto, CA, son of the late Robert H. Yates and Priscilla D. Yates. He is survived by his sister Jacqueline Irene, his beloved wife Janice Yates of 51 years, their three children, Rob Yates (Eileen), Angela Baxter (Sam), Gina Davis (Ryan) and nine grandchildren, Abby, Tommy, Brian, Alice, Addy, Hudson, Benny, Evie, and Weston as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He resided in San Francisco in early childhood and then moved to Santa Rosa for the majority of his young years. He lived and breathed sports throughout his life as a player and coach. He participated in football, basketball, and swimming at Santa Rosa High, basketball at University of Oregon Ducks and the US Air Force. As a parent, he coached his children's soccer and basketball teams for many years.
Bob worked 25 years as Director of Adult and Community Education for the Tamalpais Union High School District. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his career immensely. He retired at age 59. Along his life journey, he made strong friendships and valued his time with family and friends. He will be remembered as an inspirational dad, Pa, and friend to many.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving contributions to Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939.
His memorial mass and celebration of life will be at The Church at St. Vincent's School for Boys on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019