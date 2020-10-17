Robert Woolery

October 8, 1958 - March 11, 2020

Bob died unexpectantly on March 11, 2020. He was a wonderful creative visionary with a loving kind soul. He was a great self-taught hard hitting, hard rock style drummer. Had a passion for antiques. He enjoyed camping, gold panning, rock climbing and viewing the night sky. He leaves behind his love and soul mate of 40 years, Arlene, his son Jason and daughter Katie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



