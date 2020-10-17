1/1
Robert Woolery
1958 - 2020
Robert Woolery
October 8, 1958 - March 11, 2020
Bob died unexpectantly on March 11, 2020. He was a wonderful creative visionary with a loving kind soul. He was a great self-taught hard hitting, hard rock style drummer. Had a passion for antiques. He enjoyed camping, gold panning, rock climbing and viewing the night sky. He leaves behind his love and soul mate of 40 years, Arlene, his son Jason and daughter Katie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
