Roberta Anne (Kessler) Musser

February 10, 1921 - May 26, 2020

Resident of Petaluma

Roberta Musser, age 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 26, 2020. She will be remembered as an energetic, intelligent, soft spoken woman.

Roberta, the oldest child of Vivian and Alice (Carlson) Kessler, was raised on the family farm in Morocco, Indiana. Her childhood years were spent in the company of many cousins, aunts and uncles. She excelled at school and her parents, over the objections of neighbors and family, sent her off to Purdue University. Unlike Purdue, Morocco farms did not yet have electricity. While at Purdue, from which she graduated with a degree in Home Economics, Roberta met distinguished upper classman Wayne Eugene Musser. They were married in Washington, DC in April 1943, and celebrated their 66th anniversary a few months before his death in 2009.

Roberta worked in laboratories in wartime Washington, DC and later for Standard Oil in Richmond while Wayne was in Optometry School at UC Berkeley. They chose a California school because she wanted to get away from the snowy weather of the Midwest.

Wayne and Roberta found the perfect community of Petaluma in 1946. They raised their family of four in the idyllic Grossland Way neighborhood. The family vacationed at the Lair of the Bear each summer. Roberta was a Campfire Girl leader, McNear School PTA president, and a member of the Petaluma United Methodist Church. The community benefited from her active involvement in many organizations, including Community Guild, AAUW, Petaluma Women's Club, Eastern Star, Petaluma Valley Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation board. As a mother, she modeled patience, calm, the value of learning, and commitment. She was a loving grandma, and her grandsons have fond memories of golf games, holiday trips to Union Square, and Hawaiian vacations.

Roberta's favorite interests were golf, bridge, reading, crossword puzzles and travel. Wednesdays were spent at the Petaluma Golf and Country Club, with golf in the morning and bridge in the afternoon. She and Wayne were true partners in all things, and in later years spent several weeks a year in Palm Desert and Hawaii. They enjoyed numerous international cruises to many countries and continents, making many friends along the way.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Musser, son Jon Musser and sister Helen Maycinik – and many lifelong friends. Surviving are: her brother John (Carole) Kessler; her children Gene (Gloria), Anne (Jim) Schroeder, and Janet (Dennis) Govan; six grandsons: Daniel and Scott Musser, Andy and Chris Schroeder, and Eric and Mark Govan; nine great-grandchildren who knew her as Tutu; cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would especially express its gratitude to dedicated caregivers Pamela Souoed Lachgar and Julie Benson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Petaluma People Services Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store