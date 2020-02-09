|
Robin Gayle Ryan
March 31, 1952 - February 1, 2020
Our beautiful Robin flew from her earthly nest to perch on a higher branch in order to keep a better eye on the ones she loved.
Robin was born March 31, 1952 in Whittier, CA. She passed away February 1, 2020 at age 67 due to complications from broncopneumonia. She and her family moved to Santa Rosa in 1956 where she attended Doyle Park Elementary, Cook Middle and Piner High Schools where she graduated in 1970. Robin worked for 35 years as a secretary for the California Teachers Association - her second job out of high school at 20 years of age. She retired from CTA in 2007. At a recent Christmas party, one of Robin's long time CTA associates commented that she was the "heart and soul of CTA."
Robin's greatest passion was being a loving wife to Tim and Mom to Kevin. She loved being around friends and family members! She could talk to anybody and her infectious smile would light up the room! She also had a passion for shopping! When she was younger, her sisters and friends would go shopping every Wednesday night and were affectionately known as the Wednesday Night Shopping Club. Tim was appreciative that she mostly window-shopped! Robin was Kevin's biggest fan, never missing Little League or high school baseball games. She found value in cheering for all the boys, but we knew in her heart she was cheering the hardest for Kevin. She never missed Kevin's Boy Scout Courts of Honor but drew the line at sleeping on the ground! She would however, offer support for the various scouting activities, even driving over the infamous Kaiser Pass Road…Once! She enjoyed attending Tim's various music performances, going to plays and live musical performances locally and in SF as well as attending an occasional Giants game. She loved going to farmer's markets with her sister, Lori and when home from school, her niece, Emily. Robin never balked at helping her brother-in-law, Bob and sister, Lori with their wine business - everything from sorting grapes to labeling to working in the tasting room for various events. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends!
Robin is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tim Ryan, her son, Kevin Ryan and his fiancé, Allie Murillo - all of Santa Rosa. Half-brother, Sheldon Olsen of Fresno. Brother, Don Olsen (Joella), sister, Lori Mueller (Robert) - all of Windsor. Nephew, Tyler Olsen (Anna and new baby, Loni). Niece, Emily Mueller. Mother-in-law, Darlene Ryan. Sister-in-law, Erin Ryan. Brother-in-law, Sean Ryan (Vanessa). Nieces, Morgan and Macey Ryan and numerous cousins.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Frances Olsen (nee Berstler), sister, Donna Olsen, and half-brothers, Jason, and Vernon.
A celebration of her life is being planned and a date, time and location will be announced later.
Please donate in Robin's memory to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020