Robin Perrigo
May 19, 1929 - May 24, 2019
We lost our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Robin passed peacefully at Little Birds in Petaluma. Robin was born in San Francisco and graduated from Analy high school in Sebastopol where she made lifelong friends who called themselves the TBKs. After high school, she attended Santa Rosa Junior College. She then moved to San Francisco and later lived in San Jose, Marin and Oakmont with her late husband, Eugene, of 61 years. She was very social and maintained strong relationships throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and traveling- including family trips with her kids and grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, Mark and Kenneth; daughters-in-law, Jodi and Malena; five grandchildren (and their spouses), Scott (Judy), Kevin (Jaime), Lindsay (Grant), Garrett, and Nicole; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah and Emmie.
The service will be held on June 28th at 1:00 p.m. at Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont. In Robin's memory, donations may be made to the Hospice of Petaluma or Welfare League of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 20 to June 23, 2019