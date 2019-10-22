|
|
RobRoy (Rob) MacLeod
RobRoy (Rob) MacLeod, a long-time resident of Sonoma County, passed away on September 23, 2019, at the age of 87. A colleague and friend says, "Rob was a man for all seasons. He was sophisticated, academic, philosophical and knowledgeable in so many subjects. You name it and Rob had both practical and theoretical knowledge."
Rob was born in Ithaca, NY in 1932. When he was five years old, his family moved to Berkeley where his father, Guy MacLeod, was an etymology professor at UC Berkeley. Rob's playground was the campus grounds where he'd pull his wagon uphill to visit his dad and ride home downhill. During World War II, his dad was hired by the USDA in Washington DC. Rob remembered their car trip across the country before there were freeways. After the war, they returned to California where Rob attended high school at Menlo School in Menlo Park and graduated in 1950. He remained there for junior college.
He married Cathe Say of Fresno and started a family while completing his BA in Industrial Psych at UC Berkeley on a football scholarship. There he discovered his passion for rugby. The football coach gave him an ultimatum—football or rugby. Rob chose rugby, which he played for nearly two decades, and was on the SF Olympic Club team.
In the early '60s, Rob moved to Anchor Bay with his second wife, Barbara Vonkaas MacLeod and worked as a carpenter. Oceanic Properties hired him to help build the first structures of Sea Ranch and in 1965, he became Operations Manager. Rob enthusiastically learned about land restoration from some of the most innovative thinkers committed to natural resource management. He became their Corporate VP and moved to Lanai, HI, for a second restoration project. He told stories of shipping their two Morgan horses to the island where they were harnessed and lifted by cranes onto the cliffs. In the late '70s, that project ended and they moved to the Santa Rosa area.
While at Sea Ranch, Rob recognized the need for emergency healthcare for a growing community. He started the volunteer Coast Rescue Team and Sea Ranch Fire Department. With no doctors or nurses in that area he placed CB radios in all the volunteers' cars and homes. When there was an emergency, everyone got the call and stopped what they were doing to respond. Patients were then transported two hours to Santa Rosa in a private vehicle.
An avid rock climber since his 20s, Rob learned wilderness medicine and carried that into a three-decade career in performing and teaching search and rescue (SAR). He and Larry Gibson created Coastal Rescue Systems Corp. and later, Emergency Management Training Consultants. They traveled the state and beyond offering SAR training courses for many public safety agencies through Santa Rosa Jr. College and the Northern CA Criminal Justice Training and Education System. Steve Gazzano, retired Ocean District Ranger for the Golden Gate NRA, who was Rob's student and friend says, "Because of Rob's dedication, commitment and demand for excellence from his students, probably hundreds of lives have been saved."
In 1985, he got involved with a unique collective, Men Evolving Non-Violently (M.E.N.) He was a volunteer member for nearly 40 years, facilitating groups, manning their hotline, and training other men to facilitate M.E.N. groups. M.E.N. continues to be a one-of-a-kind program in Sonoma County.
Rob's last job was working for the Sonoma County Probation Dept. in their Supervised Adult Crew (SAC) program. He loved working with the inmates on many diverse projects throughout the county. His favorite was restoring the Petaluma Adobe, one of the oldest preserved buildings in Northern CA. His M.E.N. training came in handy. "He respected the young men he supervised. He was able to help them grow beyond their past challenges because of his warmth and ability to connect," says Gary LaDonne, his coworker and friend.
In 2002 at 70 years of age, he retired after an on-the-job injury and concurrent diagnosis of leukemia. He spent his remaining years dedicated to the M.E.N. collective and the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa. He successfully managed leukemia with the help of his beloved medical team.
Rob loved music. In the late '80s and early '90s, he played bagpipes for the Sheriff's Association Pipe Band, which morphed into the City of Petaluma Pipe Band. He held season tickets to the Santa Rosa Symphony for over 20 years. He attended many SF Opera performances, beginning in childhood with his mother Kathryn, a talented pianist. One of the family's joys this past Easter was watching him show his great grandson how to play the ukulele.
In 2017, he was diagnosed with a second cancer. Those who knew how tenacious and energetic RobRoy MacLeod was found that despite his illness, he was still a force to be reckoned with.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Norman and Malcolm. He is survived by his three children; Jeff and wife Bette, Chris, and Diantha MacLeod; his six grandchildren, Tim and wife Linda, Jacob, and Joshua MacLeod, and Kendra, Kristina, and Seth Swartz; and his six great-grandchildren, Jorden, Klowey, Mariah, Trinity, Noah, and Kora.
Rob's Celebration of Life is on Sunday, Oct. 27, 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa, 1550 Pacific Ave. Further revelry is at Sebastopol Hop Monk Tavern at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Living Room Center, which provides day services for homeless women and children, 1207 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019