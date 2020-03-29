|
Dr. Rod Buchignani
Dr. Rod Buchignani, a much-loved husband and father, died peacefully at home on March 18, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 75.
Rod had a distinguished career in public education as a teacher, principal, and superintendent of Harmony Union, then Piner-Olivet; and adjunct professor at Sonoma State University where he guided students to become effective educational leaders. Rod earned his doctorate in Educational Policy Analysis from USC. Rod's life was devoted to service to others. He was a volunteer Fire Chief in Jenner and served in the Peace Corps in Venezuela in the 1960s.
He was a Renaissance man, an extraordinary cook and photographer, who tended pistachios and olives at his family ranch in Woodland. He delighted in letterpressing. Rod was a technocrat, a follower of politics, and a connoisseur of wine and martinis.
But of all facets of Rod's life, he cherished being a father and a husband the most. His nickname, which he earned, was "The Rodfather." His daughters and his wife were his entire world.
Rod is predeceased by his parents, Lola and Homer, and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara, daughter Katherine (Andrew Nelson), daughter Claire (Andrew Pollock) and his sister, Paula. His loving in-laws, aunts, numerous cousins, friends and colleagues, all who treasured Rod's compassion, kindness, support, and incredible smile also survive him. Rod will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He will not be forgotten and will remain close in our hearts forever.
Arrangements by Pleasant Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of Rod will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020