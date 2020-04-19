|
|
Rodney Lee Rarick
Rodney Lee Rarick, AKA Rocket, was born on December 19, 1954 and lived a full life until February 28, 2020 when he was called home to heaven. He was born and raised in Swartz Creek, Michigan and came to live in Santa Rosa in 1976 where he established a family with Kathi Conklin. Rodney and Kathi had three beautiful children, Jeremy, Nicholas, and Tyler. Although Rodney and Kathi's marriage dissolved, they remained friends over the years. In 1994 he acquired a step-daughter, Vanessa Kremer, after marrying Alison Rhode and although this marriage would eventually end, Rodney's love for Jeremy, Nicholas, Tyler, and Vanessa remained the focal point of his affection throughout his life. Rodney worked as an auto mechanic his entire life, resulting in him owning his own businesses: 4 Wheel Auto Center and Rockets Automotive. Rodney retired in 2019, to move to Florida to take care of his aging father. Rocket will always be remembered as the loving father, grandfather, son, husband and friend that he was. He will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him. Rodney "Rocket" Rarick is survived by his father Thomas Rarick; his sisters Connie and Tammy; his sons and their wives; Jeremy and Trianna, Nicholas and Velvet, Tyler and Kayla, his daughter Vanessa; his 12 grandchildren; Tiana, Jade, Nicholas Jr, Jack, Joseph, Gunner, Hunter, Sonoma Rain, Carter, Charlotte Grace, Kinsley, and Lincoln; as well as the many friends he acquired though out his lifetime.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020