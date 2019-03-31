Home

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dry Creek Inn Krug Event Center
198 Dry Creek Road
Healdsburg, CA
Rodney William Ferguson
Rodney William Ferguson
Age 76, passed away in Santa Rosa on March 20, 2019. Born in Fort Bragg, CA.
Preceded in death by his loving parents Clyde and Carrie Ferguson, and his family Dennis, Marlie and Caleb Ferguson.
Survived by his loving wife Judy Ferguson, children Scott and Michelle, grandchildren Keira, Payton, Alyssa, Taylor and Morgan, and his daughter and son-in-law Jana Ferguson and Steve Arnott.
Navy Sea Bee Veteran. Entrepreneur and jack-of-all-trades. Rod was a welding salesman and owned and operated service stations, a landscaping company and rental properties.
Rod Ferguson lived his 76 years surrounded by loving family and friends, he served his country honorably in Vietnam, raised his children to be good parents and loved his wife from the day he met her. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Services April 7, 2019, 1-5 p.m., Dry Creek Inn Krug Event Center, 198 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
