In Loving Memory
Roger Dale Torre
February 15, 1958—May 8, 2014
You left with so much more to do
But we can never forget
Your sharp wit and keen intellect
Outstanding poems and stories
With well-educated writing skills
Your fabulous paintings in oil
And your impressive
musical talents
And professional dancing!
But most of all we treasure
Memories of your loving
And generous and kindly ways.
We thank you, Rog,
For this marvelous legacy
To hold in our hearts forever!
Loving you always,
Mom, Family, and Many Friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 8, 2019
